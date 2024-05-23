AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Trading 2.8% Higher

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) traded up 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.01 and last traded at $3.97. 465,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,373,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark upgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

AbCellera Biologics Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 410.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. AbCellera Biologics’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 306.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

