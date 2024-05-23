Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Trading Down 5.9%

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) was down 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.67 and last traded at $24.71. Approximately 343,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 638,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.76.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Kennametal declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Kennametal news, VP John Wayne Witt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $25,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,313.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kennametal by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 19,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 2,552.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 21,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 13,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 67,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

