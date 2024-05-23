Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Argus cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.21. 1,157,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,617. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $184.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.