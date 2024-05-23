12,281 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Purchased by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Hershey by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $2,332,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 1,263.3% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 13,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $4,173,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $201.58. The company had a trading volume of 665,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,074. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.33. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $263.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.16.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on HSY shares. Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.06.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total value of $278,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,196,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

