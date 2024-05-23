Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,816 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $9.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $660.81. The company had a trading volume of 939,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $634.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $619.64. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $400.22 and a one year high of $676.62.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $666.59.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

