Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,816 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Shares of INTU stock traded down $9.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $660.81. The company had a trading volume of 939,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $634.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $619.64. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $400.22 and a one year high of $676.62.
In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $666.59.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
