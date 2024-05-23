Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) is Commerce Bank’s 3rd Largest Position

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,222,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 196,431 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bancshares makes up 2.7% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Commerce Bank owned 0.06% of Commerce Bancshares worth $385,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 5,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 1.5 %

CBSH traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.14. 180,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,689. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.58. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $57.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.49 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 23.33%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $263,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,429.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $263,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $1,509,003.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,262,429.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

