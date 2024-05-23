Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Clear Secure (YOU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE: YOU) recently:

5/15/2024 – Clear Secure had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Clear Secure had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Clear Secure had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Clear Secure had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

4/18/2024 – Clear Secure had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $23.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2024 – Clear Secure had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2024 – Clear Secure had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Clear Secure Trading Down 1.8 %

YOU stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.80. The stock had a trading volume of 810,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,014. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.74. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.59. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $27.75.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Clear Secure had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $170.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Clear Secure’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth $1,079,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clear Secure by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,249,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,110,000 after acquiring an additional 143,300 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Clear Secure by 119,250.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 95,400 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Clear Secure by 346.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 72,399 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the third quarter worth $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

