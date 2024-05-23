PotCoin Price Tops $0.0049 on Major Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 142.1% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $106.65 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.74 or 0.00124464 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008894 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00013560 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000105 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

