Insider Buying: Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) Director Martin Tuchman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,924 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,644. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Martin Tuchman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Martin Tuchman purchased 1,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $29,950.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Martin Tuchman purchased 2,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $58,860.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Martin Tuchman purchased 5,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $148,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Martin Tuchman purchased 3,168 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.99 per share, with a total value of $95,008.32.

Princeton Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ BPRN traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.55. 1,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,385. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The stock has a market cap of $193.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.27.

Princeton Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Princeton Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 million. Research analysts forecast that Princeton Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Princeton Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

Institutional Trading of Princeton Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 301,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Princeton Bancorp by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Princeton Bancorp by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Princeton Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 43.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Princeton Bancorp

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

