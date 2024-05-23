Insider Selling: Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Director Sells 857 Shares of Stock

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $48,986.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,751.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Middlesex Water Stock Down 2.4 %

MSEX traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.24. 46,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,031. The stock has a market cap of $984.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.74. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $84.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $40.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSEX. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MSEX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Middlesex Water from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Middlesex Water to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.