Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,068 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Shell accounts for about 1.5% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $6,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Shell by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,417,326 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,871 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554,340 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shell by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 109,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 11.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,771,000 after purchasing an additional 62,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shell Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SHEL traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.20. 2,456,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,586,623. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.57. The firm has a market cap of $224.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.74%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

