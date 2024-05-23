Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial makes up approximately 1.2% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,078,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,238,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 280.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 22,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total transaction of $2,043,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,977,073.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total transaction of $2,043,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,977,073.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total transaction of $1,811,164.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,626,989 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP traded down $3.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $434.45. The company had a trading volume of 201,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,335. The business’s 50-day moving average is $425.59 and its 200 day moving average is $394.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $291.87 and a 52 week high of $442.09. The company has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

