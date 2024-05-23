Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Director Sells $244,968.00 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.08, for a total transaction of $244,968.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Charles Thomas Mcmillen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

On Wednesday, March 13th, Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $244,850.00.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $3.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,837. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.52. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.30 and a 1-year high of $187.32.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 57.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXST. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NXST

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.