Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider Sells 2,714 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) insider Paul A. Jones sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $132,063.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

USNA traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.73. The stock had a trading volume of 26,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,359. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.09. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The company has a market capitalization of $909.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.27 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 6.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of USANA Health Sciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,567,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,853,000 after purchasing an additional 38,533 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 785,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,089,000 after acquiring an additional 23,729 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,323,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 337,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,083,000 after buying an additional 145,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Further Reading

