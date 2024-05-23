Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider Sells 2,714 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) insider Paul A. Jones sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $132,063.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance
USNA traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.73. The stock had a trading volume of 26,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,359. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.09. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The company has a market capitalization of $909.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.27 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 6.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of USANA Health Sciences
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than USANA Health Sciences
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.