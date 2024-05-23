Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases 866 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial accounts for approximately 1.1% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNF. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 57.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stephens upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 290,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,132. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.61 and a twelve month high of $53.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

