Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. TotalEnergies accounts for about 1.0% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTE. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TTE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.40. 876,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,212. The company has a market capitalization of $165.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.53 and a 200 day moving average of $67.95. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $56.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at TotalEnergies

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.