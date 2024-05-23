Gary D. Fields Sells 28,200 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $2,146,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,778.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AAON traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.57. The company had a trading volume of 225,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,796. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.88. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.43.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.76 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of AAON by 50.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AAON in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

