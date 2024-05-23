Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Purchases 126 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $197,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 40,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $663,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 60.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.25. 308,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,859. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.50 and a 12 month high of $105.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.79.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

