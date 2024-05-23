Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Sells 40 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 54,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,247,000 after buying an additional 20,073 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,305,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 3.7 %

PH stock traded down $19.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $526.08. The stock had a trading volume of 714,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,407. The firm has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.14 and a 1-year high of $570.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $549.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $499.07.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

