Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Purchases 105 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.03. The company had a trading volume of 268,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,577. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $125.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.