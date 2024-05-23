Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Invests $437,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 98,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 51,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 50,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 163.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 35,256 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,656,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,364,000 after purchasing an additional 186,705 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA MGV traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.84. The company had a trading volume of 155,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,893. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.21 and a 200 day moving average of $112.08. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $96.77 and a 1-year high of $120.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.