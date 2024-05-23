US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,647,822 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,358 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.11% of Cisco Systems worth $234,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.1% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 71,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,194 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 6,405 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 64,136 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,685,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,470,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $240,335,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,599,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,327,645. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.51 and its 200 day moving average is $49.39. The company has a market cap of $189.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.20 and a 52 week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,772 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

