Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,636 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,587 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $263,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 256,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,958 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $545.00 price objective (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.80.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $5.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $462.55. 7,897,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,485,715. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.95 and a twelve month high of $531.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $484.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $4,223,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,190,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $4,223,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,190,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,386,617.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,272,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 917,544 shares of company stock valued at $453,751,884 over the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

