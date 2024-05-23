NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 7.1% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.95. 4,751,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,635,886. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The firm has a market cap of $153.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.