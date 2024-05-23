Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,408 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $82,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,354,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226,815. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $169.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

