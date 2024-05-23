iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Holdings Reduced by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,193 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of IJS traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.60. The stock had a trading volume of 103,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,871. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

