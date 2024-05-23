Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,686 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.4% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 398,665 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.26.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock traded down $6.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.35. 69,974,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,052,047. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,650 shares of company stock worth $31,761,199. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

