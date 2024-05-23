Allstate Corp Boosts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Allstate Corp increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.57.

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $461.44. 1,158,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,792. The stock has a market cap of $148.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $471.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

