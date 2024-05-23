Prospector Partners LLC Has $11.64 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 146.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,685 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up about 1.5% of Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $11,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,825,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after buying an additional 67,490 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.96. The stock had a trading volume of 625,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,012. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.59. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The company has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

