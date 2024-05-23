iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,802,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,035 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of US Bancorp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,249,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $528.54. 1,643,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,428,923. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $518.02 and its 200 day moving average is $493.53. The stock has a market cap of $456.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $535.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

