Allstate Corp Decreases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Allstate Corp reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,482 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after buying an additional 1,573,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,558,598,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,749,712,000 after purchasing an additional 96,938 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,006,483,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,783,694 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,051,123,000 after purchasing an additional 139,165 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $637.95. 908,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,238,983. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $606.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $546.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $650.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.53.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

