Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,223,558 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of Walmart worth $350,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 122.7% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 45,611 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,295,000 after buying an additional 25,127 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,277,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 41,850 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 47,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 35.6% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 314,196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,249,000 after purchasing an additional 82,457 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.01.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $228,523,137.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 648,504,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,860,933,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $228,523,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 648,504,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,860,933,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $29,195,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 653,067,261 shares in the company, valued at $38,132,597,369.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,733,075 shares of company stock worth $1,237,280,394. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WMT traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,049,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,682,900. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $521.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.34 and a 1-year high of $65.69.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.52%.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.