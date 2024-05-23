Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 970,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,351 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $159,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,159,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,822,000 after buying an additional 115,989 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 514.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,964,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,072,000 after buying an additional 1,645,134 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,232,000 after buying an additional 13,318 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,236,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,322,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,166,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,222,000 after buying an additional 332,169 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of VXF stock traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.49. 136,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,715. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.09. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $176.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

