US Bancorp DE Has $483.14 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,394,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.7% of US Bancorp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $483,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $4,311,070,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12,647.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,930,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,791 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,506,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,388 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,210,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,468,902 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $746,003,000 after purchasing an additional 421,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $326.65. 1,505,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,376,066. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $352.48 and a 200-day moving average of $347.49. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $323.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

