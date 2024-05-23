Ordinals Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Ordinals token can now be bought for $37.58 or 0.00055953 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ordinals has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ordinals has a market capitalization of $789.22 million and $177.08 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ordinals Token Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 41.92540735 USD and is down -2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 162 active market(s) with $141,771,283.08 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

