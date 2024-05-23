Electroneum (ETN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.09 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $53.39 million and $1.09 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001719 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 69.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,972,589,355 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

