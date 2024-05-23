Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Trading 3.6% Higher

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.20 and last traded at $51.17. 21,993,887 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 67,589,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.38.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.33.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 313.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.