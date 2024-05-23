Universal (NYSE:UVV) Trading Down 10.4%

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.19 and last traded at $47.75. 93,403 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 244,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.28.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.49 and its 200-day moving average is $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 242.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Universal by 57.5% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Universal by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

