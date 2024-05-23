MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD) Shares Up 2.8%

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.66 and last traded at $21.54. 24,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 84,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.04. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of -3.24.

The MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (BNKD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of US large banks. BNKD was launched on Apr 5, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

