Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) dropped 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.04 and last traded at $12.06. Approximately 2,306,434 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 13,433,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

RUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $458.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.38 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan Ferber bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan Ferber bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 172,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $2,066,394.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,261,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,072,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 301,760 shares of company stock worth $3,615,990. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 1,483.9% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, USCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

