Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Price Down 5%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) dropped 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.03 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 1,061,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,950,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Enovix from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,448.90% and a negative return on equity of 85.47%. On average, analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enovix news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $36,213.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 978,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,854.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enovix by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,415,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,508 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enovix in the fourth quarter worth about $1,687,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Enovix in the third quarter valued at about $3,745,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Enovix by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 422,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 28,167 shares during the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

