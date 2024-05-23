Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Stock Price Down 5%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.17 and last traded at $5.18. 234,412 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,139,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GENI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Genius Sports Trading Down 6.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $119.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 383.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,277,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772,540 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 591.9% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,520,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,093,000 after buying an additional 3,866,827 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,961,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,503,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,602 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Genius Sports by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,503,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,602 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

