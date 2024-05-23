Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Shares Down 12.3%

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report) traded down 12.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02). 61,231,592 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 894% from the average session volume of 6,161,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.43 ($0.02).

Surface Transforms Stock Down 12.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.65 million, a P/E ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.57.

About Surface Transforms

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

