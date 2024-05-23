Cool (NYSE:CLCO) Shares Gap Up to $11.93

Shares of Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.93, but opened at $12.47. Cool shares last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 198,729 shares traded.
Cool Stock Up 0.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84.
Cool Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th.
Cool Company Profile
Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.
