Cool (NYSE:CLCO) Shares Gap Up to $11.93

Shares of Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.93, but opened at $12.47. Cool shares last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 198,729 shares traded.

Cool Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84.

Cool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th.

Institutional Trading of Cool

Cool Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cool during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cool during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cool during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cool by 114.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cool by 216.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 143,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 98,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

