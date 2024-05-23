Argan (NYSE:AGX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $69.05

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.05 and last traded at $68.08, with a volume of 44813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AGX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Argan from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Argan Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.13. The company has a market cap of $901.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.43.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $164.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.05 million. Argan had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

Argan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Argan’s payout ratio is presently 50.21%.

Insider Activity at Argan

In other Argan news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $899,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,858.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $899,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,858.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mano S. Koilpillai sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $166,833.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,098.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,606 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,182. Insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Argan in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Argan in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Argan in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Argan by 68.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Argan by 10.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

