iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,750,987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the previous session’s volume of 632,696 shares.The stock last traded at $101.66 and had previously closed at $102.36.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.30.

Institutional Trading of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLH. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 706.5% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. New Republic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

