Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $52.24

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.24 and last traded at $52.28, with a volume of 165803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BYD shares. Argus lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The firm had revenue of $960.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.26 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director A. Randall Thoman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $159,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at $256,083.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total transaction of $4,794,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,625 shares in the company, valued at $71,566,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A. Randall Thoman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $159,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,083.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 463,618 shares of company stock worth $29,564,319. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 885.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,657,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,822,000 after buying an additional 1,489,240 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,747,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,270,000 after buying an additional 1,216,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,773,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,756,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,638,000 after buying an additional 628,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,091,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

