WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Up 4.5%

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.04 and last traded at $8.89. Approximately 71,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 92,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WKME shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of WalkMe from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WalkMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Get WalkMe alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WalkMe

WalkMe Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $758.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $67.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.23 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 71.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WalkMe by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,500,000 after purchasing an additional 108,798 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,083,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of WalkMe by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 339,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 62,676 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WalkMe by 231.4% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 211,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WalkMe by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 109,187 shares in the last quarter. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WalkMe

(Get Free Report)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.