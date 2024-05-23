MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $44.17

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$44.17 and last traded at C$44.32, with a volume of 10171 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$45.01.

MTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC cut their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$54.29.

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$51.97. The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$278.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$263.20 million. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 3.6784566 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

