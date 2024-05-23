tomiNet (TOMI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $48.94 Million

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One tomiNet token can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, tomiNet has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. tomiNet has a total market capitalization of $48.94 million and $23.00 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About tomiNet

tomiNet’s genesis date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 138,786,749 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,418,759 tokens. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/blog. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 138,786,748.8304138 with 115,418,759.77431668 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 0.43282705 USD and is down -2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $23,920,690.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

